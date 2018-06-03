Man kills self after showing wife burial place Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Why Kalonzo can’t take over as Opposition leader

By Erastus Mulwa | Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 19:27, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 19:32 GMT +3
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC's Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya's Sen. Moses Wetangula at a past event

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by key opposition politicians to take over the country's opposition mantle from National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

At a church service attended by NASA co-principals, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and dozens of opposition legislators, Mr Kalonzo flatly rejected attempts for endorsement as the country's opposition leader, saying NASA will continue to play its opposition role as currently constituted.

ALSO READ: Ruto’s new game plan as he woos Raila’s backyard

"The handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga does not imply the opposition is dead. As NASA we will continue to check the Government and speak out against any ills being perpetrated," he said on Sunday at Africa Inland Church in Athi River, Machakos County.

The Wiper party leader said Kenyans should give Uhuru and Raila the benefit of doubt instead of dwelling on speculative politics.

National healing

"I want my brothers here to know that it doesn't mean we as NASA will be talking the same language with Uhuru's Government on matters of politics. What we agree with them (Jubilee) is that the country had been divided along tribal lines and national healing is necessary at this time," he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

"Mudavadi, Wetangula and I will meet Raila soon and ask whether he's gone or he's still with us," he added.

On his part, Mudavadi said he was interested in unity and reconciliation talks where all Kenyans are involved.

Wetangula said the opposition was not opposed to the bid to reconcile Kenyans, and called for a more inclusive national dialogue.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi urged to join Jubilee

RELATED TOPICS:
Kalonzo Musyoka
nasa leaders
Raila Odinga

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

2022 politics: DP Ruto's new game plan

2022 politics: DP Ruto's new game plan

Joho’s big about-turn after handshake

Joho’s big about-turn after handshake

Ruto, Raila’s newfound friendship lights up fete

Ruto, Raila’s newfound friendship lights up fete

It’s lie detectors for procurement officers!

It’s lie detectors for procurement officers!

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited