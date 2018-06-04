Locals back to their farms as calm slowly returns in Mount Elgon

| Published Mon, June 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 3rd 2018 at 18:43 GMT +3

Mt Elgon residents

Many residents of Mt Elgon have been away from their homes for months to escape from a gang that has been terrorising them.

However, thanks to a 90-day Government curfew and an operation that has led to the rounding up of most of the gang members, the region can enjoy peace again. Residents are returning to their homes and have consequently resumed farming.

Kipsigon trading centre was a beehive of activities last week.

Sam Tirop, a boda boda operator, who had just offloaded fresh farm produce at the market, told The Standard: "We are happy calm has returned to this region, thanks to the curfew imposed by the Interior ministry and a police operation that has flushed out members of the terror gang that has killed many and maimed scores".

GANG LEADERS NABBED

He adds: "The police have also arrested leaders of the gang. The curfew that started in March has reduced cases on insecurity in Mt Elgon."

At the height of clashes, residents were forced to flee their homes as the gang terrorised them.

Tirop says he would spend the night at Chwele Market, about 40 kilometres from his home, for fear of attack by the gang.

"Many families would spend the day in their homes but trek to Chwele market where they would spend the night. We are happy to have peace again," sayd Mr Tirop, adding: "We now want the curfew lifted since those who were causing trouble have been apprehended".

Two suspected leaders of the gang, Timothy Kitai, alias Cheparkach, and his brother Ngeywo Kitai, appeared in court last week facing various counts of murder, robbery with violence, defilement and rape charges.

Kitai, who was on police's most wanted list, was arrested early this month in Eldoret. The police had been looking for him for months and placed a Sh1 million bounty on his head. He has been accused of, among other ills, instigating violence in the Mt Elgon region.

Moses Wekesa, a local, said many business people had kept off the region due to insecurity. He, however, noted that things are returning to normal. "Traders would be attacked at any time. This forced many to keep off. Those who stayed would be forced to close before nightfall," Wekesa told The Standard.

Eric Watakwa, a second-hand clothes dealer, said he was happy he could go about his business without fear.

He also appealed to the Government to improve roads, which have hampered movement, especially during the rainy season. "We also hope the Government can compensate those displaced by violence. Some of them were unable to plant due to violence and are now staring at a bleak future. Above all, the Government needs to end the violence once and for all," said Watakwa.

Western Regional Coordinator Anne Ng'etich said the curfew was a success. "Operation rudisha amani Mt Elgon has worked well," she said, adding: "We have achieved a lot, including enhancing public confidence that saw people volunteer information that led to the arrest of some suspects".

She said 21 people had been arrested. The suspects were arraigned before a Bungoma court on Thursday.

The court heard that the two brothers had killed several residents, besides committing other crimes.

The siblings will answer to charges of resisting arrest and causing disturbance at the Kimilili Law Courts in 2015. They are also accused of assaulting a police officer. Timothy is facing an additional charge of escaping lawful custody on April 7, 2016.

They denied all the charges and will remain in custody. The hearing of the cases will be between July 2 and 6.

Ms Ng'etich said telecom service providers had installed three masts in Chebyuk to ease communication.

The Government has also embarked on rehabilitating local roads. Illegal activities in a local forest, where reforestation is currently ongoing, have also been stopped. "An acting Deputy County Commissioner has been deployed at Kopsiro to bring Government services closer to the people. A land audit and verification is underway and will be finalised soon," said Ms Ng'etich.

A report by Western Kenya Human Rights Watch says 35 people were killed in the last clashes.