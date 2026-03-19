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Failed mission: Mudavadi returns from Moscow empty-handed

By David Odongo | Mar. 19, 2026
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi before talks in Moscow on March 16, 2026. [AFP]

When Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi boarded a flight to Moscow on Sunday, he carried the hopes of hundreds of Kenyan families whose sons had been lured into the Russia–Ukraine war with false promises of lucrative jobs.

By the time he touches down in Nairobi in the next few hours, those families will again be left asking the same questions he was expected to answer after meeting Russian Foreign Affairs officials led by Sergei Lavrov in the Russian capital.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Russia Trafficking Russia–Ukraine War Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov In Moscow
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