A man shows family his burial place, commits suicide

Noose

A 45-year-old man from Itete village in Matungu sub-county has left locals in shock after he hanged himself moments after showing his family where to bury him.

Kizito Chimosi committed suicide following what the family termed domestic squabbles with his wife Rose Opulo.

Chimosi had on Thursday night ordered his wife to follow him to a corner of their compound where he showed her his preferred final resting place.

Moments later, he took his life.

Pending pay

Mrs Opulo said her husband threatened to kill himself after a quarrel broke out between them when she reminded him of pending workers' pay.

“He said he would commit suicide when I reminded him that the workers constructing our house would report the next day and needed to be paid,” Opulo said.

At around 8pm, a restless Chimosi was busy looking for a rope, insisting he should die. Her attempts to calm and restrain him were futile, she said.

"I went to inform a neighbour about what was happening only to find his body hanging from the roof in our bedroom," she said.

Chimosi had lost his job in October last year and has been withdrawn and restless since then. He worked as a truck driver.

Previous attempts

It was not the first time he had threatened to take his own life though.

Relatives said the deceased had attempted to kill himself several times in the past.

“He has tried several times to kill himself but I have always been around to stop him,” said Opulo.

The police took the body to Bungoma County Hospital Mortuary.