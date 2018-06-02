Four killed in road accident as school bus plunges into ditch in Mbooni, Makueni County

| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

The Achievers Academy School Bus that was involved in an accident.

Four people died on Friday evening after a 41-seater bus was involved in a road accident at Kwa Solo area along Kikima-Machakos road in Makueni County.

several other people were injured after the Achievers Academy School Bus that was headed to Nairobi plunged into a deep ditch in a sharp corner by the roadside, Mbooni West OCPD Mathew Ngwio reported.

“It was a school bus that was headed to Nairobi before being involved in the accident and four people have been confirmed dead on the spot”, said Ngwio.

He revealed that the passengers involved in the crash were from a burial ceremony at Kitundu area.

The police chief further stated that the driver of the vehicle was new to the route and wasn’t aware of the region’s topography.

“We suspect that the driver was new to this road hence the loss of control into the known killer trench that claimed more than ten lives in 2016 fatal road accident”, he said.

The bodies were moved to Mbooni hospital mortuary awaiting identification by families.

However, those injured were rushed to Mbooni sub-county hospital for treatment.

In 2016, following consistent fatal accidents in the notorious ditch, locals staged demonstrations for the road to be diverted to avoid the deep trench, and reduce a sharp corner along the road.

Nonetheless, the then National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials assured the residents that the concerned bodies will move in to map the killer section of the road afresh.

