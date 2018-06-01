Another eviction looming in Mau forest as government order illegal settlers out

| Published Fri, June 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 31st 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3

Land owners at Maasai Mau displaying their title deeds under caveat to government officials at Nkoben area in Nkareta, Narok North on May 30, and 2018.The government has issued a notice to illegal settlers to move out of the forest. [Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

An eviction is looming in Mau Forest after the Government issued a notice for illegal settlers to move out or risk forceful evictions.

Government officials, led by Chief Forest Conservator at the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Monica Kalenda, Kenya Water Towers Agency (KWTA) Director General Julius Tanui, and County Commissioner George Natembeya, said there was need to conserve the vital water tower as well as increase forest cover.

The officials, who addressed locals at Nkoben in Narok North, yesterday, said apart from the settlers who had title deeds under caveat, those who encroached the forest without documentation should move out immediately.

“Harvesting of indigenous trees was banned way back in 1986, and this was reiterated a few year ago. Anyone found transporting logs for charcoal or poles will face the law,” said Ms Kalenda.

Kalenda dismissed suggestions that those engaging in illegal logging were doing so with the blessings of powerful individuals, adding that the police should be immediately alerted.

“I have read somewhere that some people are lying to the security that they were ferrying the forest product for someone from above. There is nothing like orders from above. Whoever claims so should be arrested immediately,” she said.

Mr Natembeya maintained that anyone living in the forest illegally would be evicted.

International forest

“Mau is an international forest whose source of water benefits not only East Africa but even Egypt. We are aware of the court ruling on those with title deeds, but those who have no documents should start moving before we come for them,” he said.

The commissioner warned members of the Ogiek community against taking advantage of their concession to be in the forest to destroy it.

“I know the Ogiek of yesteryear were conservative, but I am worried over the modern Ogiek, as they have also embraced deforestation. They should know that they shall be held responsible for any destruction of forests in their habitats,” Natembeya said.

Some residents who claimed to be Ogiek had asked the government to allow them to continue residing in the forest, which they claimed as the only home they knew.

Recently, a court ruled in their favour on the matter.

Mr Tanui said the Government had employed modern technology such as use of drones to boost surveillance in the forest to weed out loggers.