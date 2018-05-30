Woman dies after she was electrocuted while hanging clothes

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 29th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

Milka Atera was electrocuted while hanging her clothes at Kaloleni Estate in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A 33-year-old woman from Kaloleni estate died yesterday after she was electrocuted while hanging clothes.

The family of Milka Atera (pictured) said she was hanging out the washing on a line attached to a metal security light pole, which she had been sharing with several other families for more than 20 years.

Her husband, Francis Andati, said he was informed by neighbours that his wife had been rushed to Langa Langa Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Area Chief George Ng’ang’a said the light poles had been erected by the defunct municipal council as a measure to curb insecurity in the densely populated settlement.