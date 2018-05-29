ODM to release 2017 elections audit report

| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 28th 2018 at 20:46 GMT +3

ODM leader Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga will on Friday make public the party's audit report on its performance during the 2017 election.

Aware that the party lost ground and several seats in western, Coast, Rift Valley, upper eastern and Nairobi, Mr Raila sought to know what ailed the party by setting up a five-member team to audit the polls.

Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna yesterday intimated that the team's recommendations would be implemented.

“The team is finalising the report and going by the timelines, they are supposed to hand in the report by June 1 because that is when their mandate ends. I have confidence in the team and I know they have performed beyond expectations,” said Mr Sifuna.

Asked if the team have issued a preliminary report, Sifuna said there was no need since the mandate and timelines for the task force were limited.

Members of the taskforce are Catherine Mumma (chairperson), Larry Gumbe, Irshad Sumra, Alfelt Gunda and Tony Moturi.

