List of NYS corruption suspects arrested

By Hillary Orinde | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 09:42, Updated May 28th 2018 at 09:57 GMT +3

In an operation that began when Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forwarded 10 files to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, tens of suspects in the NYS scandal have been arrested.

They face charges that include forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretence and fraud.

Here is the list of the arrests made so far. The officers are drawn senior management at NYS, National Treasury and suppliers.

  1. Mr Richard Dubai, NYS Director-General
  2. Mr Sam Michuki
  3. Mr David Kirui
  4. Mr Ferdinard Matavo
  5. Ms Keziah Mwangi, NYS
  6. Mr Duba Galgalo
  7. Mr Isaiah Adalo Chopia
  8. Mr Peter Muchui
  9. Mr Matano Odoyo, NYS
  10. Mr James Thuita Nderitu, supplier
  11. Ms Yvonne Wanjiku Ngugi, supplier
  12. Mr Sammy Mbugua
  13. Mr Timothy Kiplangat Rotich
  14. Mr Wellanalo Mulupi, NYS
