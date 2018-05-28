Cry for justice as mob lynch sick family man Previous Story
Raila intensifies tree planting campaigns

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 20:54 GMT +3
ODM leader Raila Odinga mingles with students at Nyamira Girls in Bondo, Siaya county on May 26,2018 after launching mass tree planting and avocado planting that will change economic landscape of the region. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga has renewed calls to plant trees across the country to boost forest cover.

Raila, who led Bondo residents in a tree-planting exercise, yesterday termed continued deforestation a national disaster and urged Kenyans to help the Government to conserve the environment.

He said the Government would intensify tree planting across the country to improve the environment and create a source of income through planting of fruits.

“We have made a decision with President Uhuru Kenyatta to jointly root for tree planting to boost our forest cover and make the country green,” he said.

"Destruction of forests has been deliberate, with those involved showing no concern for the environment.

Raila noted that illegal logging, deforestation and land fragmentation have had negative effects on the country’s ecological system.

“Trees have been cut and used to build homes and we want to reverse that and make our country green. Scientists have said the situation can be reversed,” he said a month after the Kenya Forestry Research Institute raised the alarm over forest depletion.

