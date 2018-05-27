Raila breaks silence on graft, says Uhuru must act firmly

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 27th 2018 at 08:35 GMT +3

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (right) chats with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during the burial of the Kakamega county boss' mother-in-law at Mungatsi, Busia, Saturday. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

In summary The country is reeling in major scams involving NYS, NCPB, KPLC and Kenya Pipeline Corporation

DP Ruto assures investigating agencies of government support in arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the major scandals

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta to take stern action against the architects of corruption in government.

Raila, who spoke on the day Deputy President William Ruto assured that no one would be spared, said perpetrators of mega scandals cannot be tolerated.

The ODM chief denied that he has been silent about rampant corruption following a handshake with the President.

Separately in Gilgil, Ruto threw the blame on the Judiciary.

“We are worried by the recent move by suspects to seek anticipatory bails from the courts as this is derailing the fight against graft,” said the DP.

Ruto promised all investigating bodies that they had the support of the government in seeking and arresting all those involved in the National Youth Service (NYS) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandals.

Lasting solution

“All those NCPB managers and the traders involved in the maize scandal where farmers have been left unpaid will have to pay for this,” he said.

Raila called for a lasting solution and proper way of dealing with corruption in the country.

“I have not been silent. It is because I have unearthed many scandals in this country but nothing is done. We need a new way of dealing with it,” he said.

He was speaking at the burial of Mama Margaret Oruma, mother-in-law to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, at Mungatsi in Busia County.

Raila said his unity deal with President Kenyatta also outlined proper ways of handling graft and assured Kenyans that action would be taken.

He said during his dialogue meeting with the President, he had proposed a proper way of dealing with graft that would yield results.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader said their handshake was meant to bring unity in the country as people were very divided, especially during the campaigns in last year’s elections.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said those involved in corruption scandals should be immediately prosecuted.

Echesa said it was a shame that people were stealing public funds and there was little or no action being taken against them.

“People stealing public funds should face the full force of the law and they should take personal responsibility and not try to pass the buck to others,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said the President and his deputy should give Kenyans proper answers on the scandals.

“It is time that President Kenyatta and his deputy Ruto came out and clearly told Kenyans what is happening. They should come together and say what they are doing about the massive looting of public funds,” said the Siaya senator.

Orengo said there was a group of government officials who were out to steal public funds and get away with it, adding that it was time people were charged in court.

Leaders who attended the burial included Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Governors Sospeter Ojaamong’ (Busia), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and Oparanya, MPs Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Chris Omulele (Luanda), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Rep), and Florence Mutua (Busia Women Rep).

Both political sides

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said the government needed to take stern action against those involved in graft.

Khalwale said the looting of public funds touched on supporters of both President Kenyatta and Raila.

Speaking separately, Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi dismissed calls by Jubilee leaders to prosecute individuals involved in mega corruption.

Mudavadi said the government is well aware that such calls are fruitless and they are just playing by the same old script whenever public funds are siphoned.

He said unless Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity is reviewed with stiffer penalties, Kenyans should not expect any bold step on the accused.

