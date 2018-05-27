Damascus army allows conscripts to return home Next Story
Lisbon: EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing 'hide and seek'

By AFP | Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 20:50 GMT +3
EU negotiator Michel Barnier

EU negotiator Michel Barnier yesterday urged Britain to stop playing "hide and seek" in Brexit talks as the two sides traded blame over the lack of progress in negotiations.

 Barnier delivered his warning just days after the EU dismissed London's latest Brexit plans as "fantasy" following a round of technical talks in Brussels.

British ministers said the barbs were "not helpful" as pressure rises to make progress on the key issue of the future of the Irish border by a June 28-29 EU summit.

