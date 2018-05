| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 13:14, Updated May 26th 2018 at 13:21 GMT +3

Residents stranded after three dams burst in Baringo County.

Three dams in Churo Amaya, Baringo County burst on Saturday following heavy rains pounding the region. The dams burst sweeping away a nearby school

The number of casualties is yet to be established.

The three dams breached their banks on Saturday

The Kacheptuya, Kanapus and Chepelow dams breached their banks, sweeping away Chepelow primary school swept away and displacing several families.

