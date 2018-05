| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 10:23, Updated May 24th 2018 at 10:27 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna

A voter has gone to court to challenge the nomination of lawyer Miguna Miguna as Governor Mike Sonko’s deputy.

Under a certificate of urgency, John Waigi Migwi claimed the nominee did not meet the relevant qualifications for nomination.

Mr Migwi argued that Miguna was neither a Kenyan nor a member of Jubilee Party, through which Sonko was elected last year.