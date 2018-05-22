Embattled Nairobi Governor holds Cabinet meeting at his Mua home, Machakos

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 18:10, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3

Nairobi County Cabinet meets at Governor Mike Sonko’s Mua Hills home in Machakos. [Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has set the precedence by being the first Governor to hold a Cabinet meeting out of his jurisdiction.

Nairobi County Executive Members (ministers) were on Sunday summoned to Governor Mike Sonko’s imposing Mua Hills home in Machakos to discuss county matters.

The home is 60 kilometres from Nairobi and the city boss is seemingly running the County from his home.

Sources told Standard Digital the executives were again asked to hold a meeting at the Governor’s home on Monday.

Education and sports County Executive, Janet Ouko said the meeting went well but declined to give away more details.

“The meeting went well. I am however not the County spokesperson and the Governor is best-placed to comment on that,” she said.

Governor Sonko’s ritzy home in Machakos where the Nairobi County Cabinet met on Monday. [File, Standard]

Photos that emerged following Monday’s meeting show all executives at a conference room keenly paying attention to proceedings of the meeting chaired by Governor Sonko.

Sonko, in another picture taken outside, is seen clad in his iconic hat flanked by County Secretary, Peter Kariuki, County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka, Devolution CEC Vesca Kengogo, Health minister Hitan Majevdia, Lands and acting Finance minister Charles Kerich, Education and Gender minister Janet Muthoni, Environment minister Larry Wambua, Tourism and Trade minister Allan Igambi, ICT executive Emmah Mukuhi and Transport executive Mohamed Dagane.

Agriculture executive, Peter Wachira and Chief of Staff Mugo Kamau were also in attendance.

Miguna storm

Sonko's decision to nominate exiled lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna has sparked off a storm in Uhuru's Jubilee Party, which is opposed to the choice.

Some Jubilee leaders have claimed Sonko's move was meant to pre-empt his impeachment for failing to deliver on the promises Jubilee made to city residents.

But Sonko claims some powerful forces in the national government are fighting him. Analysts say Sonko nominated Miguna to get back at his detractors who are keen on impeaching him. Miguna has however said he is not aware of his nomination.