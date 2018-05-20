German moves to Supreme Court over Sh1b hotel battle

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 10:37, Updated May 20th 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

German investor Hans Jurgen Langer is seeking secure ownership of Temple Point Resort in Malindi. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

A German investor in Malindi has filed a suit before the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the appellate Court’s decision depriving him ownership of his multi-billion shilling hotel.

The investor claims the hotel has attracted the interest of unscrupulous businessmen with political influence.

Jurgen Hans Langer fears he might lose Temple Point Resort formerly known as Salama Beach Hotel to unscrupulous men posing as owners of the hotel if the highest court on land does not intervene.

Langer and his wife Zahra acquired the hotel in 2009. He says he has been approached by a prominent politician and senior advocates with promises of helping him settle the 10 years legal dispute at a cost.

The German investor has been embroiled in legal battles with former hotel directors Issack Rudrot and Italian Partner Stephano Uccelli who claim to be owners of the hotel.

“We gained ownership of the hotel back in May 27, 2008 following judgment from the Court of Appeal in Milan allowing us to recover the debt from Ventagio International SA the mother company to Salama Beach Hotel that owed my company Accredo AG some colossal amount of money running into billions,” said Langer.

The German said together with his wife they had pumped more than Sh600 million to revive the hotel that was on the verge of collapsing when they took ownership in 2009.

Fraudster?

Langer said the decision by the appellate Judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Martha Koome dated December 5, 2017 dismissing his claim of ownership to the hotel and declaring him a fraudster was faulty and lacked substance.

“They keep on disputing the Milan order but no one takes their time to look closely about its history and the existence.

“I see this as an attempt to declare me a fraudster and deprive me the hotel, yet the Director of Criminal Investigation and Office of Director of Public Prosecution had verified that the Milan order was genuine,” said Langer.

He said the appellate court failed to consider what had been pleaded in the Appeal Court before upholding Justice Chitembwe’s decision dated April 30 2015 reverting ownership of the hotel back to Rudrot and Ucceli who were directors.

“I am seeking leave to move before the Supreme Court to seek remedy and have the case heard on merit since the appellate court branded me a fraudster without a substantive hearing of the facts of the case,” said Langer.