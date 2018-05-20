Changamwe on lockdown after train carrying fuel plunges into sea

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 09:56, Updated May 20th 2018 at 10:37 GMT +3

Some of the stranded commuters. Both SGR and Moi International Airport users have been affected. [Courtesy]

The busy Changamwe Road has been closed indefinitely after a cargo train derailed in Kibarani on Saturday night.

Mombasa Police boss Johnstone Ipara said the train was carrying 250,000 litres of Super Petrol when it rolled, submerging some of it wagons into the sea.

Reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Travellers are locked from both ends of the island as disaster management units clear the scene.

More to follow.

