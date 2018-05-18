14 die in road accident at Kamukuywa black spot Next Story
Two KTN journalists narrowly escape death in Kisii bridge accident

By Erick Abuga | Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 18:13, Updated May 18th 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3
Among the injured were Nicodemus Ogachi (Kisii based KTN Cameraman) and Eric Abuga, a correspondent with Standard Newspaper.

The collapse of the Nyabisongororo footbridge raises serious questions on the standard of Government projects and whether contractors adhere to the laid down rules.

The two journalists; Ogachi and Abuga sustained minor injuries.

"Everything happened in a flash of seconds. We were not sure of our safety because the footbridge was swaying. We thank God we are safe though we lost our machines," said Ogachi.

 Governor Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi were rescued unhurt.

The two journalists were covering the Machakos County Chief who was on his second-day tour of Kisii town.

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi escaped unhurt after the footbridge which they were touring collapsed today morning.

Both Mutua and Maangi proceeded to address a gathering at Ogembo town. Before the incident, the two leaders had toured the under-construction Gusii Stadium and Ogembo Sub County Hospital.

Maseme Machuka, Kisii County Communications Director, said the Ogembo Nyakorokoro footbridge was constructed by the Ministry of Public Works as part of the Economic Stimulus Project under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

