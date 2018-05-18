Mudavadi and Wetang’ula have failed Luhyas, says Sirisia MP Waluke

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 13:44, Updated May 18th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

Sirisia MP John Waluke

Sirisia MP John Waluke wants NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to give room to other leaders to chat the political destiny of the Luhya.

Waluke who was elected on a Jubilee ticket said the two leaders have in the past failed to deliver the presidency to the community and their time was up in politics.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi: What stops Luhya leaders from ascending to power

“Mudavadi and Senator Wetang'ula squandered their opportunity to lead the community and must pave way for fresh blood in the region. We cannot do the same things all the time and expect different results,” said the MP.

He claimed that the two leaders were causing a political confusion in Western and that Luhyas cannot be misled again.

“As a community we want a young and focused leader, not those who have been around for long yet have not succeeded in taking the community anywhere,” he claimed.

The legislator said that a new team of leaders from the region, who are working within Jubilee Party, had already identified a politician who will be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 presidential race.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“We offer the community the best route to the presidency through supporting Ruto since as Luhyas there is no de facto leader at the moment who can unite us. We are grooming somebody to take over from Ruto in future,” he stated.

He however said that efforts to unite the community led by the two mentioned leaders will flop since they lack the ability to lead the Luhya nation especially after abandoning the swearing in of opposition leader Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park.