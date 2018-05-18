Kenya to lose Sh700 billion in corruption deals by July: Clerics Next Story
Legal hurdles standing in Miguna's way to become Nairobi deputy governor

By Paul Ogemba | Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 08:30, Updated May 18th 2018 at 08:54 GMT +3
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna could face several legal challenges in becoming Nairobi’s deputy governor if he were to be approved by the county assembly.

According to legal experts, Miguna would first have to renounce his Canadian citizenship and regularise his Kenyan citizenship since the Constitution prohibits State officers from holding dual citizenship.

Another legal challenge the lawyer would face is clearance to enter the country to be vetted by MCAs over the status of his citizenship, which is pending determination in the High Court.

Several lawyers argued that this would be the easiest way for the Government to stop Miguna from becoming the deputy governor.

Former East Africa Law Society president James Mwamu said whereas Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had the right to nominate any person, the choice of Miguna might not sail through easily.

Lawyer Demas Kiprono argued that Canada was not among the countries where a person cannot opt out of their citizenship, and that Miguna would then have no choice if approved as deputy governor but to renounce his Canadian ties.

