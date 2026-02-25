KWS warns against bushmeat after zebra meat seized in Nairobi

Audio By Vocalize

KWS warns public against consuming illegal bushmeat. [File, Standard]

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned the public against consuming illegal bushmeat after officers recovered more than 2,000 kilogrammes of suspected zebra meat in an operation that exposed an organised illegal bushmeat network operating in plain sight.

KWS said bushmeat handled outside regulated veterinary systems carries grave public health consequences.

"Bushmeat handled outside regulated veterinary systems poses serious public health risks, exposing handlers and consumers to zoonotic diseases through unsafe slaughter, handling, storage and preparation," said KWS in a statement.

The operation, conducted by KWS alongside a multi-agency team, targeted suspected bushmeat activities in Gikambura, Kiambu County, before follow-up enforcement at Dagoretti Market in Nairobi.

Officers recovered six sacks of suspected de-boned zebra meat, one fully skinned zebra carcass and 15 frozen meat packages of approximately 250 grammes each — bringing the total consignment to an estimated 2,000 kilogrammes, plus 7.5 kilogrammes of packaged frozen meat.

Four suspects were arrested and investigations are ongoing.

KWS urged the public to report wildlife poaching or illegal bushmeat activities through its 24-hour toll-free line.