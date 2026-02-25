×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KWS warns against bushmeat after zebra meat seized in Nairobi

By David Njaaga | Feb. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KWS warns public against consuming illegal bushmeat. [File, Standard]

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned the public against consuming illegal bushmeat after officers recovered more than 2,000 kilogrammes of suspected zebra meat in an operation that exposed an organised illegal bushmeat network operating in plain sight.

KWS said bushmeat handled outside regulated veterinary systems carries grave public health consequences.

"Bushmeat handled outside regulated veterinary systems poses serious public health risks, exposing handlers and consumers to zoonotic diseases through unsafe slaughter, handling, storage and preparation," said KWS in a statement.

The operation, conducted by KWS alongside a multi-agency team, targeted suspected bushmeat activities in Gikambura, Kiambu County, before follow-up enforcement at Dagoretti Market in Nairobi.

Officers recovered six sacks of suspected de-boned zebra meat, one fully skinned zebra carcass and 15 frozen meat packages of approximately 250 grammes each — bringing the total consignment to an estimated 2,000 kilogrammes, plus 7.5 kilogrammes of packaged frozen meat.

Four suspects were arrested and investigations are ongoing.

KWS urged the public to report wildlife poaching or illegal bushmeat activities through its 24-hour toll-free line.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KWS Illegal Bushmeat Zebra Meat Public Health Risks
.

Latest Stories

Why it won't be easy for Kenya to slay monster of corruption
Why it won't be easy for Kenya to slay monster of corruption
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
2 hrs ago
Collaboration key in management of safety in the petroleum sector
Opinion
By Edward Kinyua
2 hrs ago
New LSK team must protect freedom of speech
Opinion
By Kavutha Mutua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of Sudan RSF rebel leader owning Kenyan passport
By Francis Ontomwa 2 hrs ago
Irony of Sudan RSF rebel leader owning Kenyan passport
Too weak?: IG Kanja, ODPP trade blame on why hatemongers go scot-free
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Too weak?: IG Kanja, ODPP trade blame on why hatemongers go scot-free
You cannot determine child's name, court tells woman, grants father rights
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
You cannot determine child's name, court tells woman, grants father rights
Why Tullow's Turkana oil sale deal is at risk over Sh22b tax claim
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Why Tullow's Turkana oil sale deal is at risk over Sh22b tax claim
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved