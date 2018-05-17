Kakamega watchman foils a market robbery alone

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 12:19, Updated May 17th 2018 at 12:21 GMT +3

Confirming the incident, the area assistant chief, Huntington Ingaya, said the body was taken to a mortuary.

A guard manning a building at Museno market prevented a robbery using a stone.

The guard told The Standard that he was on one of the upper floors of the building when he heard people trying to break in. He saw five young men trying to break the shop’s door.

ALSO READ: Man shot in laptop theft

“I saw them with a bolt cropper, which is used to cut padlocks. I dropped a heavy stone, which crushed one person,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the area assistant chief, Huntington Ingaya, said the body was taken to a mortuary.

HEAVY STONE

Mr Ingaya told The Standard that one of the suspects was injured when he was attacked by a mob.

“One suspect by the name Daniel was found at 6am by locals lying in a maize plantation. He had serious cut injuries. He was bleeding and writhing in pain,” Ingaya said, adding that police took the suspect to the Kakamega County Hospital by police.

He said police were looking for the other suspects. Shinyalu police boss Joseph Chebii was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: Rains halt Kakamega prison houses project