House helps linked to Sh2.8m robbery in Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA: Two house helps are at large after being linked to a Sh 2.8 million robbery incident in a Sudanese family resident in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The family of Mr Mabior Garang was in their house on Tuesday at midday when a gang armed with pistols and metal rods stormed in and grabbed the cash and valuables.

Mabior was not in the house at the time of the incident. Two house helps who were in the house are at large after they left with the attackers.

Mabior’s relatives told police three men armed with a pistol and metal rods stormed into their premise and tied before locking them in one of the rooms before proceeding with the robbery.

The gang stole Sh95,000, US$28,000, seven golden necklaces, three sets of golden bungles, 12 golden rings, three bracelets, four gold watches and ten mobile phones.

Police are looking for the two house helps who escaped with the attackers as part of their investigations.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said they are looking for the gang and the women who escaped.

"The women left with the attackers and we suspect they knew something on the attack. Let them surrender," said Muchiri.

Police termed the incident an inside job.

