DPP not aware of mysterious disappearance of remandee from prison

| Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 11:47, Updated May 16th 2018 at 11:50 GMT +3

Charles Njuguna Chege accused of demanding sh500, 000 ransom from the family of the three slain brothers while in court on March 15, 2017 before Chief Magistarte Josephat Kalo. PHOTO:MOSES KIPSANG

The prosecutor's office is not aware of the mysterious disappearance of a remandee from the Nakuru GK Prison, a year after he was taken into custody.

In a brief interview during a visit to the prison yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said he was in the dark on the matter but pledged to follow it up.

Charles Njuguna was arrested in Narok in February last year by a homicide team dispatched by then Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro.

He was arraigned in the Chief Magistrate's Court in Nakuru one month later and charged with sending threatening messages to the family of three men - Daniel Ikenya Ndirangu, Mwai Ndirangu and Paul Mutunga Ndirangu - whose bodies were found in a forest in Thika.

He allegedly disappeared from prison in April and has not been seen to date.

