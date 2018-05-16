Fast-track dam project, State urged Next Story
Engineer tried over Safaricom App access Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

DPP not aware of mysterious disappearance of remandee from prison

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Wed, May 16th 2018 at 11:47, Updated May 16th 2018 at 11:50 GMT +3
Charles Njuguna Chege accused of demanding sh500, 000 ransom from the family of the three slain brothers while in court on March 15, 2017 before Chief Magistarte Josephat Kalo. PHOTO:MOSES KIPSANG

The prosecutor's office is not aware of the mysterious disappearance of a remandee from the Nakuru GK Prison, a year after he was taken into custody.

In a brief interview during a visit to the prison yesterday, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said he was in the dark on the matter but pledged to follow it up.

ALSO READ: Raila party demands action on graft claims

Charles Njuguna was arrested in Narok in February last year by a homicide team dispatched by then Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro.

He was arraigned in the Chief Magistrate's Court in Nakuru one month later and charged with sending threatening messages to the family of three men - Daniel Ikenya Ndirangu, Mwai Ndirangu and Paul Mutunga Ndirangu - whose bodies were found in a forest in Thika.

He allegedly disappeared from prison in April and has not been seen to date.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nakuru
DPP
prison

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Raila party demands action on graft claims

Raila party demands action on graft claims

Man hacks pregnant wife and child to death in Nakuru

Man hacks pregnant wife and child to death in Nakuru

32 inmates released from Kapenguria prison

32 inmates released from Kapenguria prison

Rains halt Kakamega prison houses project

Rains halt Kakamega prison houses project

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited