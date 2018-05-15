Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri charged with incitement, property ruin

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 09:44, Updated May 15th 2018 at 09:47 GMT +3

Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri (left) and his bodyguard Charles Nyakweba at Ogembo law courts. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri appeared in a Kisii court charged with incitement and damage to property.

The MP yesterday appeared before Resident Magistrate Julius Mutai for breach of peace, contrary to section 95(1) (b) of the penal code.

The law maker was charged that on May 6, at Getanga sub-location in Sameta sub-county within Kisii County, without authority, he entered County 45 Investment Limited Quarry and blocked the entrance, thereby creating disturbance.

He later appeared before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Ezekiel Obina charged with incitement to violence.

The charge sheet read that on May 6, while at Masongo in Kisii County, and without lawful excuse, the MP uttered words meant to incite locals against quarry workers.

In the first case, Mr Obiri, who was represented by lawyer Okongo Omogeni, was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000. The case will be mentioned on May 25. Hearing was set for June 29.

In the second case, the magistrate released the legislator on a cash bail of Sh50,000 with a similar surety.

Obiri’s bodyguard Charles Nyakweba was also charged at the Ogembo law courts with assault and malicious damage to property. Mr Nyakweba denied the two counts and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.