Repair of 158 city roads set to start this week

Emergency repair of dilapidated city roads is scheduled to start this week.

Some Sh142 million will be used to patch up pot holes on 158 city roads, Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir has said.

A brief seen by The Standard shows that contractors were mobilising to start works this week.

Mr Korir said funds saved from the tendering of the Sh808 million budget meant for the Nairobi repairs and maintenance project would be used for the emergency works.

Mr Korir said the money was allocated to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Nairobi region, in the 2017/18 financial year.

“The outstanding balance of Sh251 million, which was realised from savings on procurement of the above works, was channelled to selected critical county roads that were deteriorating as a resultant maintenance vacuum,” said Korir.

He added that maintenance projects, amounting to Sh556 million for 355.8km, had been procured.

The rains have rendered some city roads impassable.

Data from the Ministry of Roads lists Harambee Avenue, Kaunda Street, Loita Street, Muindi Mbingu Street, Nkrumah Avenue, Ronald Ngala Street, Standard Street, Tom Mboya Street, Kirinyaga Road, Harry Thuku Road, Moktar Daddah Street, Banda Street and Monrovia Street among those set for repair.

More city roads have been listed for rehabilitation.

“The contractor has mobilised and prioritised Tom Mboya, Latema Street, Accra Road, River Road and Kirinyaga Road for initial maintenance then to others on priority basis,” said Korir.

The data shows that more roads are being repaired from the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF).

Some 15.4 kilometres of roads are under repair at a budget of Sh423 million.

The data lists improvement of Mokoyeti East Road, Kumbe Road and Jogoo Road. Others involve upgrading of 17th Street (Part) and Kings Road to bitumen standard, routine maintenance of Kiambiu, Mwende roads, and Second Avenue Eastleigh.

Others are spot improvement of Kayole Spine Road, rehabilitation of Five Acres Road and access to Komarock Phase II.

Further details reveal that an additional 7.7km roads and some three-kilometre walkway are also set for repair under the RMLF.

The project, which will cost Sh209 million, will be advertised within a week. This will include Kasarani Sportsview Estate access roads, Shreeji Road – Embakasi and Siaya Road – Kileleshwa.

The document also lists spot improvement of roads in Kileleshwa (Othaya, Nyeri, Gatundu, Mwingi and Kikambala roads), El-Molo Drive and emergency works on Nairobi Western Ring roads.