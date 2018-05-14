I have no bad blood with Raila, Mudavadi says

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi addresses the press in Kisumu on Friday. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has denied that there is bad blood between him and National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

“Some people think we have disagreed. No. I want to restate here that I have no ill feelings against my brother Raila. We are all working toward a common good to solve problems affecting Kenyans,” said Mr Mudavadi while addressing a Bunge la Wananchi forum in Kisumu on Friday when he visited Raila’s turf.

He was, however, quick to add that differences in NASA were all about inclusion in the debate to unite Kenyans and build bridges, which he insisted should extend to other NASA co-principals.

Mudavadi said the NASA fraternity had resolved to work as a family with the common bond to push for the necessary changes to the current Constitution to promote good governance.

Unlike in the past when he publicly opposed Raila’s pursuit for national reconciliation and unity championed with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the ANC leader said the unity was a good thing.

“We acknowledge the handshake has brought some level of sobriety in the country. The idea of a national conversation in the post-handshake dispensation is good,” Mudavadi said.

He said although he welcomed the handshake, he was still disturbed by the way it was evolving.

“We remain concerned that what should be a national conversation is hinged only on the goodwill of two individuals,” the ANC leader told the press.

He said NASA unity was intact despite differences caused by the handshake between its leader Raila and Uhuru.

Mudavadi said NASA was not about to fold despite the events of the past two months that saw some of its leaders criticise Raila for meeting the President without involving them.

He explained that after the 2017 elections, the country found itself at a crossroads on which way forward to resolve electoral and governance issues.

“So as things stand, ANC remains dedicated to the NASA vision of making Kenya a super nation among the nations of the world,” he said.

Mudavadi said NASA had agreed in principle to embark on pushing for reforms after the 2017 General Election.

Mudavadi was accompanied by ANC Chairman Kevin Lunani and Secretary General Barack Muluka, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, and several ANC women league leaders.

Mr Muluka, who is also a political analyst, defended the NASA coalition, saying it was still in force and that it was bound by its rules.

The dissolution of NASA would be a long process that would start from convening the NEC, then the National Governing Council, and finally the National Delegates Conference.

“As things stand, even if I write a dissolution letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly or the Senate, it might not be honoured. Only that of the NASA CEO can work,” he said

As currently constituted, NASA is the only registered political entity recognised by the Registrar of Political Parties and the bicameral Parliament.

ANC has vowed to mobilise MPs to block the 2019 census if Kenyans were not assured of the enumeration accuracy.

Mudavadi claimed that the census, which happens every 10 years, can be used in rigging if a proper count of all people and households is not done.

Next year’s population census will cost taxpayers at least Sh18.5 billion. This means the country will spend more than double the amount it spent in the 1999 census.