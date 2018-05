| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:15 GMT +3

Locals use donkey carts to fetch water at a point in Karira area of Kirinyaga County on March 17, 2017. Five men were arrested for mistreating donkeys during a two day sting operation. (PHOTO: JOSEPH MUCHIRI/STANDARD)

Government has been urged to stop licensing of donkey slaughterhouses.

Speaking yesterday ahead of Thursday's National Donkey Day, Mwea Donkey Owners Association Chair Cyrus Gitonga said donkeys contributed to Mwea's booming economy, but its population reduced from 5,000 to 3,500 in the last two years due to theft and slaughter.

