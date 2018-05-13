Poor response to distress calls has fueled threat to security in Kisumu

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 23:00 GMT +3

Hundreds of boda boda operators from Kisumu County who took to the streets to protest against the rising rate of insecurity following the murder of one of their colleague at Tom Mboya estate PIC BY COLLINS ODUOR

Kisumu County residents are no longer at ease. Insecurity in the region has been causing them sleepless nights, and the situation continues to worsen.

Residents and human rights activists have reported a series of killings and muggings in the lakeside town’s estates in the past few months, even as the police somewhat downplay the concerns.

The brutal killing of a Kisumu Polytechnic student by thugs last month is among the cases being cited by concerned residents.

The fatal stabbing of engineering student, Geoffery Ochieng’, outside the polytechnic has added to the list of deadly robbery with violence incidents in the town mostly by motorcycle riding gangs.

MURDERS AND BURGLARIES

One of Ochieng’s relatives, Connie Munialo, said the student was stabbed on the neck and chest.

Concerns by Ochieng’s family come in the wake of a series of murders and burglaries reported across the town, with activists saying cases of defilement are also on the rise.

Yesterday, interviews with a number of victims, locals, activists and leaders established that the crime wave affected mostly estates, with Mamboleo and Migosi being the most hit.

For the past one week, about four deaths have been reported across the town, including two students from Kisumu polytechnic who were stabbed to death a few metres from the institution.

Audi Ogada, chairman of Kisumu Voice Residents Association said the four deaths reported in the last one week have caused jitters among residents.

“Last week, four people including the manager of a petrol station at Otonglo was killed but no suspects have been arrested,” said Ogada.

He noted that there have also been reports that some residents have had their homes broken into, with their properties stolen.

At Migosi, about 10 houses were vandalised last week. Joash Ochieng, a local, said he woke up at dawn to find his house empty after burglars stole all his household electronics.

He claims he might have been drugged because he did not hear anything when the thieves broke into his house.

In Mamboleo however, gangs operating using motorcycles have been pouncing on residents walking home after dusk and violently robbing them.

According to residents, the gangs operate in groups of three and always stalk their targets for a while before launching an attack.

So dire is the situation that residents have resorted to social media to caution family, friends and neighbours.

In a Facebook page dubbed “Kisumu County Security Watch”, users have been posting about the attacks even as they continue to pile pressure on local security agencies to address their concerns.

About a fortnight ago, activists released a report of some 1,208 cases of defilement that have taken place in the last seven months, with five disabled children among the victims.

Maureen Kemunto, a leader of Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative said they had received complaints from a number of residents who have been victims of motorcycle gangs.

POOR RESPONSE

She however decried the laxity by officers to address the cases, saying poor response to distress calls has also affected defilement cases.

According to the activists, of the 747 recorded cases of crime reported in the past seven months, 299 were robberies; 189 burglaries; 98 homicides; 61 assaults and 177 listed under possession of dangerous weapons.

But the police have fought off the claims, saying Kisumu is safe, with the County Commander, John Kamau, saying some cases were not being reported to the authorities.

“We have only handled suicide cases, but not murder. We have beefed up security to ensure the town is safe for everyone,” said Mr Kamau.

Ogada has however differed with Kamau, saying families of those killed by gangs were there to confirm the attacks.

A number of night shift taxi operators have also been attacked by the gangs, who follow them with motorcycles as they drop off their passengers.

Two weeks ago, a resident from Polyview estate was seriously injured by a gang of three who attacked her outside her gate.

They slashed her hand and took away her phones and money, leaving her hurt and traumatised.