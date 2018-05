| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 20:55 GMT +3

WHO Headquarters in Geneva.

The World Health Organisation said yesterday it hopes to deploy an experimental Ebola vaccine to tackle an outbreak in a remote area of Congo to prevent it spreading, particularly to the provincial capital of 1 million people.

Congo reported the outbreak on Tuesday, with 32 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of the disease since April 4, including 18 deaths. A new suspected case was reported yesterday.

