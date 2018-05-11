IG Boinnet appeals for public help to catch wanted terror suspect Anthony Munyasya

| Published Fri, May 11th 2018 at 18:46, Updated May 11th 2018 at 18:50 GMT +3

Abdalla is a habitual offender who together with several other youths, burnt down the Living Water Church in Kitui.

A terror suspect, who sneaked into the country for a planned attack, is on the run and police are looking for him.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said Anthony Mbele Munyasya alias Abdalla, a Kamba from Kitui County, has been fighting alongside the Al Shabaab in Somalia since 2014 and had been deployed into the country as part of a group of operatives that were to conduct attacks in Nairobi in February 2018.

Abdalla, is closely associated with Abdimajit Hassan, another terror suspect who is currently facing terror charges for planning to conduct attacks in Nairobi using a Vehicle Borne Explosive Device (VBIED) which was recovered by police in Merti, Isiolo County on January 15, 2018.

Owino said Abdalla, is a highly trained operative, armed and dangerous who has evaded a number of security operations to arrest him.

“Let the public help us get him. He could be hiding in the country,” he said.

Following the arrest of Abdimajit, police have been pursuing Abdalla whom they suspect to be hiding in the country and to carry out terror attacks

Prior to joining Al Shabaab, Abdalla was a habitual offender who together with several other youths, burnt down the Living Water Church in Kitui.

They were arrested and charged with arson, but Abdalla jumped bail and sneaked to Somalia.

Police have thus circulated a photo of Abadalla appealing to members of the public to offer information on his whereabouts and activities.

The arsenal that they had was intercepted while on the way to Nairobi where the terrorists planned an attack on a church, Parliament and high court.

Police have issued an alert ahead of the start of Ramadan period and warned some terrorists may be planning to strike in the country.

Kenyans have been urged to be vigilant and provide any information that may help stop such plans.