Woman, 24, convicted for defiling 14-year-old boy

| Published Wed, May 9th 2018 at 14:28, Updated May 9th 2018 at 14:36 GMT +3

Judith Wandera, 24 at the dock on May 09, 2018 where she admitted defiling a fourteen-year-old boy class seven pupil at their Manyatta residence in Kisumu.

A woman convicted for defiling a 14-year-old class seven pupil will now wait for two weeks to know the number of years she will serve behind bars.

Judith Wandera, 24, was found guilty on April 24 and was bound to be sentenced Wednesday but Principal Magistrate Joan Wambilyanga said she was not ready with the sentencing.

ALSO READ: Second teen raped, set on fire: police

In the case, Wandera was accused of defiling the minor on various dates with witnesses lined up by the prosecution pointing out an accusing finger on the woman.

A prosecutor Nyakundi Mukaya told the court that medical evidence from specimens collected from the duo confirmed that the woman and the schoolboy were having an intimate affair.

He noted that the boy had been living with the accused for more than four months.

The court heard that as a result of the affair, the minor dropped out of school and moved in with the accused before the boy was rescued by police officers

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

“The boy was rescued on July 7, 2017 and the accused was arrested by police officers,” said Mukaya.

After the recue, he said, the boy was taken to a correctional facility before he was released back to his parents.

Parents of the boy told the court that their son stopped taking school seriously after he met the woman and they sought the intervention of the police after the boy started living with her.

But in her defense, Wandera said that she did not know that the boy was a minor adding that he was a drug addict by the time they met.

ALSO READ: Pope aide Pell to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges: court

“We met at a drinking joint one evening of April 2016 in Kondele where he even offered to buy me drinks. We exchanged phone contacts and started dating,” said Wandera.

Wandera added that she could not establish the age of the boy because he was also a boda boda operator and only appeared “young when he came to testify”.

“He had dreadlocks when we met and only appeared young after his dreadlocks were shaved before he was brought to court to testify,” said Wandera.

And Wednesday, Wandera who was brought to court by police office to await her sentencing was escorted back to the cells after the magistrate said she is not ready with the sentencing.

“The sentence is not ready and it will be delivered on May 23,” said Wambilyanga.