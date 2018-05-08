Two die, eight hurt in grisly road accident along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 11:20, Updated May 8th 2018 at 11:33 GMT +3

The ill-fated vehicle that was involved in an accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Two people were killed and eight others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a fatal road accident at Sachangwan along Eldoret-Nakuru Highway at 11PM on Monday.

Police say the driver of the Nakuru bound matatu lost control and landed in a ditch on the left side of the road in what they have termed as a self-involving accident.

“Matatu registration number KCB 624L of Eldoret shuttle driven by unknown driver who was heading to Nakuru from Eldoret, two passengers died on the spot,” said the police who were at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the matatu lost control and landed in a ditch

Other passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to Nakuru General Hospital for treatment.

Bodies of the deceased were moved to the municipal mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The vehicle was towed to the police station yard for inspection.

