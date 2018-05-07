Kenya, World athletics stars in doping scandal Previous Story
Seven KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somali border

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 09:23, Updated May 7th 2018 at 10:26 GMT +3
Remains of a military vehicle that ran over an IED at Dhobley near the Kenya-Somali border on Saturday. [Standard]

At least seven Kenyan soldiers were killed and two others seriously injured on Sunday evening, after a a military vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Somali town of Dhobley but on the Kenya side.

KDF personnel at the scene of the IED blast that killed seven soldiers near the Kenya on Saturday at the Kenya-Somali border. [Standard]

The vehicle was in a convoy on patrol when it triggered the IED, causing a massive explosion, witnesses and officials said.

Remains of a military vehicle that set off an IED at Dhobley near the Kenya-Somali border on Saturday. [Standard]

A Somali military official who did not want to be named said he saw the bodies of seven Kenyan soldiers and two others badly injured in the explosion.

The officer said the IED tore apart the vehicle, killing the soldiers instantly.

Remains of a military vehicle that ran over an IED at Dhobley near the Kenya-Somali border. [Standard]
