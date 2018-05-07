Seven KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somali border

At least seven Kenyan soldiers were killed and two others seriously injured on Sunday evening, after a a military vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Somali town of Dhobley but on the Kenya side.
The vehicle was in a convoy on patrol when it triggered the IED, causing a massive explosion, witnesses and officials said.
A Somali military official who did not want to be named said he saw the bodies of seven Kenyan soldiers and two others badly injured in the explosion.
The officer said the IED tore apart the vehicle, killing the soldiers instantly.