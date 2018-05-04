17 year old arrested in police uniform, suspected to be member of gang

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 08:31, Updated May 4th 2018 at 08:35 GMT +3

The boy arrested in Igembe South on Wednesday in Administration Police uniform. Igembe South Deputy Commissioner James Kosgei said he is suspected to be a member of a gang. /PHOTO:COURTESY/

A 17-year-old boy dressed in Administration Police uniform has been arrested in Igembe South, Meru County.

The boy was among suspects being investigated for a spate of crimes in the area, according to the area deputy commissioner, James Kosgey, and the Gitumi assistant chief, Ezekiel Munya.

Mr Munya said the boy was arrested after he allegedly broke into a church and stole a laptop.

Police arrested the boy after the community informed the police.

“We got information that a group of youths was terrorising Kirindine, Athi, and Auki. We got information that the boy had been seen leaving home and the police in the area arrested him. He was interrogated and gave the names of his accomplices,” said Mr Kosgey.

Three others

One other suspect was arrested and police said they were searching for three other.

Munya said they pursued the boy from Akachiu to Auki and eventually caught up with him at Athi in Igembe South.

The boy told the security officials that an AF officer gave him the uniform.

“But he may have stolen it from a clothesline. We are investigating. He has given us the names of his accomplices and we have arrested one, who had a pair of police trousers,” said Munya.

The alleged accomplice in police custody was said to be about 30 years old.

Notorious criminal

The chief said the boy was a student but had become a notorious criminal.

“He has many cases at Maua Police Station. He is a criminal and dropped out of school in Form Three. He has been arrested previously but escaped. We arrested him and confiscated a laptop belonging to Nkinyanga Methodist Church,” he said.

Munya said the criminal group had rented a house at Kanthiari, which they use as a hideout.