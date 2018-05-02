Uhuru gift to workers Next Story
Storm over labour laws Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Speaker Muturi to lead Kenyan MPs to Middle East

By Kepher Otieno | Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 00:11 GMT +3
Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Speaker of the National Assembly will this week lead a delegation to Saudi Arabia.

The MPS will visit the Consultative Assembly of the kingdom, referred to as Majlis Ash-Shura.

ALSO READ: Government gives land owners reprieve

The assembly is the formal advisory body of the kingdom.

Yesterday, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale said Minority Leader John Mbadi and 11 other MPs from various committees would accompany Speaker Justin Muturi.

"We are going there on an official State invitation. It is the Speaker of Saudi Arabia that invited our speaker together with us this week," explained Mr Duale.

He said that over the years, Kenya has benefited from more than Sh24 billion from the Arab Development Fund.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Duale said among the projects funded were the construction of a medical college in Chwele, Bungoma County, and the Nuno-Modogashe road project in Garissa County.

Others are the Sultan Hamud Hospital in Makueni County and the construction of a burns and paediatric centre at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The legislators will identify, study, and cooperate with their Saudi counterparts in the transfer of technologies used in the Middle East monarchy that has made the cost of housing affordable.

Kenyan workers

ALSO READ: Land owner: I am ready to refund Sh1.5 billion

Mr Mbadi said the legislators would discuss the safety of Kenyan workers who have in the past suffered mistreatment in the Middle East.

"We will also use the trip to bridge the political divide, being one of the first between Jubilee and Opposition MPs," he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
speaker justin muturi
muturi
parliament
MPs
saudi arabia
Speaker of the National Assembly

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Ruto cautioned against Raila

Ruto cautioned against Raila

Omtata asks court to protect Chebukati

Omtata asks court to protect Chebukati

Kenya loses to New Zealand in fifth place semis of Singapore Sevens

Kenya loses to New Zealand in fifth place semis of Singapore Sevens

What’s at stake should MPs legalise bhang smoking

What’s at stake should MPs legalise bhang smoking

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited