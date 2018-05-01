Raila Odinga calls an end to products boycott

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 14:55, Updated May 1st 2018 at 15:59 GMT +3

The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday ended the boycott of different companies' products that began when Kenyans were bracing themselves for the repeat poll in October 2017.

Raila told supporters that they are now free to use products from Safaricom, Bidco, Haco and Brookside following the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that put an end to rising political temperatures in the country.

ALSO READ: Accord Uhuru, Raila time to prove they mean well for us

“I, therefore, lift the boycott order we had issued against the four firms. We’ve forgiven Safaricom, Bidco, Brookside and Haco. Our people can now trade, use and buy products from these firms,” said Raila.

Speaking during the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, Raila said they are working together with President Uhuru to iron out issues that arose from the disputed election.

”We’ve even formed a committee which will see peace and reconciliation reached among our supporters,” he added.

Raila urged the Government to reduce prices of basic commodities instead of increasing workers’ pay as manufacturers tend to recover labour costs through price hikes.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The NASA leader maintained that corruption had contributed to unemployment crisis in the country rendering many Kenyans jobless.

“We have a big workforce in our country and most of them are youthful and looking for jobs. This is why we in NASA are in agreement with Jubilee in matters of job creation, universal healthcare, poverty and food security, “he said.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hailed the Uhuru-Raila unity deal saying it has boosted the economy.

“The economy is now up, our unity as a nation has earned us much as COTU, we must support the four pillars mentioned by our president. They are close to our hearts, “he said.

ALSO READ: Sweet, sour relations: Politics and the gym

“Let President Kenyatta know or his aides inform him that when you are with Raila Odinga you do not need any support in Kenya,” added Atwoli.

Atwoli also urged the Government to gazette the 2016 President’s directive to remove taxations on benefits bonus and overtime performed for those earning less than Sh100,000 in a bid to improve workers welfare.