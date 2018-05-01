Labour Day: Hope for works Kenyan workers?

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 15:30, Updated May 1st 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3

This year’s Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi County came with some ‘goodies’ for Kenyan workers and even companies.

Speaking on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani announced a five per cent increase in minimum wage.

CS Yattani also said the government is working to create more jobs by widening investments and stabilizing the country’s political environment and called for dialogue to end the ongoing strikes.

Raila Odinga observed that corruption has contributed to unemployment in Kenya. He also revealed that job creation is among the nine agendas in his unity deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The opposition leader also urged his supporters to end the boycott of selected products including Safaricom, Bidco, Haco and Brookside.

“I, therefore, lift the boycott order we had issued against the four firms. We’ve forgiven Safaricom, Bidco, Brookside and Haco. Our people can now trade, use and buy products from these firms,” said Raila Odinga.

Raila however asked the government to reduce the price of basic commodities as opposed to merely increasing salaries as workers end up losing the money when manufacturers raise prices to recover costs.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced that the county government and Workers Union will begin to roll out a voluntary early retirement plan for the city workers in bid to reduce the wage bill. He, however, emphasised that no one would be sent home by force and the process would be fully voluntary.

“Let me stress that this exercise will be voluntary, no one will be forced to retire if they feel that they can continue being productive,” said Governor Sonko during the Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli lauded the Uhuru-Raila unity deal saying it has boosted the economy.

“Na wakati nilianza kusema hawa watu wasalamiane mlisema kichwa yangu ni mbaya. (People called me crazy when I said these two, Uhuru and Raila, should ‘shake hands’). The economy is now up!” said Atwoli.

He also called for equity, fair sharing of national resources and jobs for all, urging Kenyans to supports four pillars of development spelled out by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our unity as a nation has earned us much as COTU. We must support the four pillars mentioned by our President. They are close to our hearts,” continue the COTU leader.

Speaking on the amendment of labour laws, Francis Atwoli noted that are many policy makers who stand with the workers and are willing to fight for their rights.

“If there’s a good working relationship, we will minimise strikes,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli also called for gazettement of the ban of taxation on benefits, bonus and overtime performed for those earning less than Sh100,000 as stated by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2016 to push its implementation.

