Orengo: Mudavadi on wrong side of history

National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi

Senate Minority leader James Orengo has told National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula that they risk being left behind in the new political dispensation being crafted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Mr Orengo asked the two leaders to swallow their pride and support the unity agenda occassioned by the handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

Speaking in Yala Catholic Church, Gem Sub-County on Sunday evening, Orengo claimed that the two had always been caught on the wrong side of history every time Kenya holds a constitutional debate.

The Siaya Senator asked Mr Wetang'ula and Mr Mudavadi to join in the constitutional reform debate and support calls for change.

He claimed that the debate about a three-tier system is not about jobs but creation of political units that make sense.

“Therefore, for those opposed to the debate and reacting negatively, I can only tell them that every time there is constitutional debate they are always on the wrong side of history.

"They should learn to be on the right side of history,” he said.

He added: “I call upon Mudavadi and Wetangula to have a debate, they should not fear anything and ODM leader Raila Odinga has assured them that he will not talk about 2022 in this debate."

Mudavadi and Wetang'ula, reacting to Raila’s call for the overhaul of the current system of government, dismissed the push for a three-tier system of government, terming it "selfish".

