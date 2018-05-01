Gusii leaders differ over proposed constitutional changes

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 30th 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his Party leader Raila Odinga during the just concluded 5th devolution conference in Kakamega. [Chrispen Sechere/Standard].

Various leaders have waded into the debate on constitutional changes proposed by Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

In his address during the 5th Devolution Conference held in Kakamega County last week, Raila said Kenya should retain the current counties but establish 14 regional blocs.

ALSO READ: Uhuru, Raila appoint team to steer building bridges initiative

But Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose argued that the proposed changes were ill-timed and could further divide the country.

“The country is yet to heal from two consecutive presidential elections that almost tore the country apart,” said the MP.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko argued that the country should be allowed to implement all clauses in the 2010 Constitution.

“We are slowly taking this country back to the old days. There is no need to keep the country in political tension after every election cycle,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Nyaribari Masaba’s Ezekiel Machogu warned that Kenyans risked losing the opportunity to develop the country.

“Instead of politicking we should be conducting civic education to allow our people to understand the concept of devolution,” said Mr Machogu.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka queried the nature of the new-found unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, saying it was still cloaked in mystery.

“Let Kenyans be told what the handshake deal entailed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Why Moi is our choice for 2022 - former MP

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati however cautioned leaders against misleading Kenyans about the proposed constitutional changes.

“Those opposed to the changes should understand the proposals first,” he said.