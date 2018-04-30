Man robbed of Sh390,000, finds 'attackers' at police station in Machakos

| Published Mon, April 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 29th 2018 at 22:13 GMT +3

A man has accused three policemen of robbing him after he found them at the police station where he had gone to report the crime.

Jervason Musinga Kiendi claimed three men in a saloon car seized him moments after he withdrew cash from a bank in Machakos town on Friday.

Mr Kiendi, 33, said they robbed him of Sh390,000 and dumped him in a bush in Konza.

But when he went to Machakos Police Station to report the incident, Kiendi claimed he found two of his attackers, and they refused to record his statement.

He returned to the police station the next day and found the third man he claimed was part of the gang that robbed him manning the reporting desk.

The policeman allegedly kept him waiting in the reports office.

He then went to Salama Police Station in Makueni County where he made the report.

Spent Sh10,000

In the statement he made in Salama, Kiendi said he withdrew Sh400,000 from Equity Bank in Machakos around midday on Friday and immediately spent Sh10,000.

Later, as he walked from the bank to the local referral hospital, a saloon car with three male occupants stopped at the hospital gate.

The men bundled him into the car, threatened to shoot him and took him to the Machakos-Konza road, where they dumped him after robbing him of the money.

Kiendi told police a good Samaritan offered him a lift from the robbery scene to Machakos Police Station.

“He says he found two of the men who robbed him of the money at the report office in civilian clothes. He alleges he tried to make a report on the incident but was told to wait outside until late in the evening,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Opened investigations

Machakos County police boss Samuel Mukinda said they had opened investigations into the claims.

“We intend to visit the bank to confirm if he withdrew the money and conduct a thorough probe before we establish a way forward,” said Mr Mukinda.

He added that the victim's allegations were serious and would be handled seriously.

Elsewhere, a police pistol was recovered from a man in Dandora, Nairobi.

The weapon was stolen from a policeman in Buru Buru last year. The suspect escaped after dropping the pistol as he was being pursued by police officers.