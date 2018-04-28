ODM MPs attack DP Ruto for criticising Uhuru-Raila handshake

| Published Sat, April 28th 2018 at 17:28, Updated April 28th 2018 at 17:32 GMT +3

DP Ruto attacked for critising Uhuru-Raila handshake. (File, Standard)

ODM MPs have attacked Deputy President William Ruto for criticizing the newfound unity between Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The legislatures drawn from Nyanza and Western warned that they would scuttle Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions if he did not support the calls for the formation of the post of the Prime Minister to be held by Raila.

ALSO READ: Singing police officer walks away with Sh1m

They accused DP Ruto of developing cold feet on the newfound unity sealed through the famous handshake on the footsteps of Harambee House on March 9 this year.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Uriri, Migori County, the MPs asked President Uhuru to “cast aside enemies of the handshake with Jubilee” for envisioned discussions to go on.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the calls by the ODM leader to have open debates on the Constitution as a way of addressing the issues plaguing the nation were genuine.

“We want Kenyans to have a chance to propose changes so that we can work on a new more inclusive Constitution and reflective our ambitions as a nation,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He bashed DP Ruto for saying allegedly undermining the calls for a referendum. He said claims by Ruto that it was time for development not politics were misguided because they were steered at putting in place solid structures for better governance.

“These debates will not happen in his office, let him go on about development, no one will stop him,” he said in reference to Mr Ruto.

He urged the President to stay true to the handshake and ensure the envisioned changes in the dialogue framework come to fruition.

“I heard Duale saying there will be no referendum, let me say that the only way to save this country from such retrogressive minds is through change of the Constitution and this is only doable through a referendum, which Raila and President Uhuru have agreed to

ALSO READ: The day Mandela failed to secure Matiba’s release

We have said there will be need for a referendum so that we will be able to form a better Government but the DP has been anxious – he has been changing and groweing cold feet,” said said Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

He went on: “Our message is that Kenya has come to a point where we can no longer tolerate negative ethnicity and we cannot allow the politics of tribalism to go on.”

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi challenged Ruto to either embrace the newfound unity or join the Opposition. He warned that meddling with the ‘golden handshake’ risked costing his 2022 stab at presidency. But if you want to become the President of Kenya, stop associating with critics of the unity

He said Ruto’s dalliance with Leader of Majority in Parliament Aden Duale and Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen

“You are either the deputy president of Kenya or you can be the official leader of the Opposition. But if want to become the president, then tread carefully on your associations with those opposing calls for national dialogue and healing,” he said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said the coming together of the two leaders was informed by the widening division among Kenyans following controversially sworn in as the People’s President.

“President Uhuru called Raila for negotiations because he saw the country was going to the dogs. And Raila acting out of the love of the Kenyan people to go for the handshake. That is why we the NASA leaders fully support the move.

ALSO READ: Tackle education setbacks, Uhuru tells conference

However, we cannot forget that this is a five-year cycle and must be addressed. We have identified weaknesses with the electoral system and negative ethnicity as the main challenges to peaceful elections in this country and these must be addressed through changes to the Constitution and overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” said Senator Malala

He urged Jubilee leaders to refrain from politicizing the calls for referendum, saying it was for the greater good.

And Migori Governor Okoth Obado said the calls could alternatively go through the Council of Governors, saying once the county bosses have endorsed the move, then it can become binding.