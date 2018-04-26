Nairobi Matatu ban fails to take effect as demolition of illegal structures continues

| Published Thu, April 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 25th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko flanked by Engineer Fred Karanja during a meeting with matatu owners in Nairobi where he gave a new directive that matatus shouldn't access the CBD with an aim to reduce traffic in Nairobi Central Business District. [Willis Awandu/Standard]

Matatus are still operating in Nairobi's central business district despite a ban that was meant to take effect this week.

Transport and Infrastructure Executive Mohamed Dagane had directed through a notice that all matatus cease to operate in the CBD effective Monday.

A spot check by The Standard however revealed that the operators were still in business, although the majority were adhering to city and traffic laws.

Fredrick Karanja, the county transport, roads and infrastructure chief officer, yesterday said plans to have the operators vacate the CBD had been pushed forward.

Mr Karanja attributed the development to logistical issues.

“Moving people takes time so we have to be patient,” he said.

City Hall Director of Operations Peter Mbaya said they were working to ensure that there was sustainable implementation of the ban.

Illegal structures

He indicated that the ongoing demolition of illegal structures at some of the city's public service vehicle stops would clear space for use by the operators once the ban was effected.

According to Mr Dagane's directive, matatus from Thika, Limuru and Kiambu roads will be stopping at Murang'a Road A and B, Ngara and Desai stages.

Those coming from Langata, Ngong and Mombasa roads will only go as far as Railways Bus Station while those from Jogoo Road will end their journey at Muthurwa and Hakati bus stations.

Commuters from Wayaiki Way are expected to alight at the Westlands stage.

“The current termini are being used as parking bays but this should not be the case. Matatus will not be allowed to stay more than 30 minutes at the termini,” Dagane said.

The directive was however met by resistance from the matatu operators. Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai claimed he was unaware of any notice ordering them out of the CBD.