Chivayo it is...: Controversial Zimbabwean Tycoon Chivayo secures stake in Sh375b JKIA expansion deal

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and President William Ruto during a past meeting. [Courtesy]

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s company, IMC Construction Kenya, has won a stake in the Sh375 billion ($2.9 billion) tender to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a deal that once again ignites debate over government transparency and rekindles the protests that followed the handing over of the airport to Adani Group of India.