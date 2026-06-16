Chivayo it is...: Controversial Zimbabwean Tycoon Chivayo secures stake in Sh375b JKIA expansion deal

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s company, IMC Construction Kenya, has won a stake in the Sh375 billion ($2.9 billion) tender to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a deal that once again ignites debate over government transparency and rekindles the protests that followed the handing over of the airport to Adani Group of India.
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