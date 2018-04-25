Protest over surge in rustling Previous Story
Woman fined Sh200,000 for selling petrol without license

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 23:39 GMT +3
A 45-year-old woman has been ordered to pay Sh200,000 fine or serve five months in jail after she admitted to selling petrol illegally.

The court heard that Elizabeth Wambui was found selling petrol packed in 500 millilitre soda bottles and in a 20 litre container without a licence from the Energy Regulatory Authority (ERC).

The court was told the accused had in her possession 35 litres of petrol also believed to have been adulterated.

She committed the offence last April 14, at Eor-Ekule trading centre in Narok East.

In mitigation, the accused said she started doing the business after the death of her husband to take care of her seven children, one of whom was disabled.

