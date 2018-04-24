Two suspected gang members charged with property destruction

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 11:07, Updated April 24th 2018 at 11:11 GMT +3

Shaffi Salim Shaffi(left) and Muhsin Anzwan Muhsin in a Mombasa court. (Kelvin Karani, Standard)

Two men accused of belonging to a gang in Mombasa's Old Town were yesterday charged with being in possession of machetes and destruction of property worth Sh6,500.

Muhsin Anzwah Muhsin and Shaffi Salim Shaffi, who were part of a group of five youths who presented themselves to the police on Sunday, were charged with damaging the windscreen of a tuk tuk owned by Awadh Hamisi Musabah in Bondeni on April 20.

The two were also accused of brandishing and wielding machetes with intent to commit a crime.

The two denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Edgar Kagoni and were released on a Sh15,000 cash bail each.

They were represented by Nelly Obonyo who notified the court that the two had surrendered to the police and that their alleged crime was bailable.

