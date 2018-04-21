We are not blame for poverty in Nyanza, Raila ODM says

| Published Sat, April 21st 2018 at 15:43, Updated April 21st 2018 at 15:48 GMT +3

ODM Chairman John Mbadi (left), Siaya Senator James Orengo (centre), ODM leader Raila Odinga flanked by ODM MPS during a past parliamentary group meeting. The party has said they are not to blame for poverty in Nyanza. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has defended itself against claims by a section of the clergy that the party was undemocratic and anti-development.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi also said it was wrong for a section of church leaders to heap blame on the party leadership, saying development challenges faced the region long before the formation of the party.

ALSO READ: It won’t be business as usual, ACK warns Nyanza politicians

Three Anglican Church Bishopr- Mwai Abiero, James Ochiel, Joshua Owiti and David Kodia on Friday accused local leaders of doing little to improve the economy of the region and were instead over-concentrating in political contests.

Mbadi described the attack by the clerics as outrageous saying that the party was doing a lot to improve the welfare of its people.

On accusations that the party had failed to uphold internal democracy leading to hand-picking of poor leaders, Mbadi said over the year's ODM nominations has always been subjected to a lot of pressure, with limited funds and staff to do the work.

Unlike, IEBC with trained and qualified staff to handle the polls, the party has been struggling with mean and inexperienced staff to conduct the nominations.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

He cited Nyanza for instance, where out of the 27 Constituencies in Luo land, they only reported complaints in five constituencies including his own -Suba.

''Even me as the Chairman I was elected on a popular will and my elections contested and challenged from the party, political parties’ tribunal and to High Court, '' he asserted

But despite the challenges, he told the Sunday Standard that he still emerged the winner after the electoral disputes were resolved within the confines of the law.

''There are however some leaders and voters who think that when they go for elections, they must win and if they don't, then they are either rigged out or votes stolen,'' he said

ALSO READ: Raila rounds off reunion of ‘Big Four’

Kisumu County ODM cordinator and former Assistant Minister Prof Ayiecho Olweny also defended the party,saying over the years they have battled for fair share of national cake

''ODM has been around in less than ten years. You can’t blame it, yet the slow pace development are hinged on funding by the ruling elites. They can frustrate,'' he claimed

Homabay Women Rep Glady's Wanga also condemned blanket condemnation by Church.

''If the Church has speficic leaders they want to label let them go ahead and name them, than lamp everybody together. I have done alot for my people to see and cite,'' she said.