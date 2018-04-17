You are not telling ODM leaders the truth, Bishop attacks Luo elders

| Published Tue, April 17th 2018 at 18:07, Updated April 17th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3

Bishop James Kenneth Ochiel

A church leader has accused the Luo Council of Elders of keeping political truths from the community.

Bishop James Ochiel of the Anglican Church of Kenya Southern Nyanza Diocese claims the elders have failed to condemn wrongs committed by political leaders in the region. “I always stand firm to tell our elected leaders in Nyanza the truth on where they go wrong. The elders should also do the same,” Bishop Ochiel said yesterday.

The prelate, who was being interviewed on a vernacular radio station, said it was wrong for the elders to censure him for criticising ODM politicians.

On Sunday, elders Peter Nyangaga from Kisumu, Ariko Adoyo (Homa-Bay) and Oyugi Gari (Migori) told Ochiel to stop meddling in politics and stick to religious matters.

Speaking when they visited a former chairman of the defunct Southern Nyanza County Council Akech Chieng’, the elders accused Ochiel of causing division in the community by criticising ODM for imposing leaders on Nyanza voters. Ochiel accused the council members of serving politicians’ interests instead of the community's. He expressed concern over disparities in service delivery by ODM governors in Nyanza compared to their colleagues in other counties.

The bishop said he would not relent in his efforts to admonish the party whenever it does wrong.

