Why Ongwae Sh5b project led to a storm Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Mother of three admits throwing baby into bush

By Isiah Gwengi | Published Sat, April 14th 2018 at 10:47, Updated April 14th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3
The baby was rescued from the bush at Kanyadet Sub-location in Gem sub-county. [Courtesy]

A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing her baby in a bush in Siaya County.

Elizabeth Achieng, a mother of three, made the shocking admission yesterday before Bondo Principal Magistrate Moses Obiero. 

ALSO READ: Hospital on the spot over death during surgery

Achieng, who is facing charges of neglecting her child, said her first marriage from which she got two children, broke up.

“We broke up and I got another man with whom I got another child,” said the 28-year-old. 

Another man

She told the court she threw away the two-month-old baby for fear that her first husband would reject her if he found out that she had given birth to another man’s baby. 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The baby was rescued from the bush at Kanyadet Sub-location in Gem sub-county on February 26 by a passer-by.

Achieng pleaded with the court to grant her a light sentence, saying she has two other children to raise.  

But the prosecution, which acknowledged that Achieng has no criminal record, objected to her request, saying she willfully and unlawfully abandoned her infant child, causing him unnecessary suffering. 

The matter will be mentioned on May 24.

ALSO READ: Bungoma midwife struggles with abandoned newborns

RELATED TOPICS:
child services
baby dumped
siaya county

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man commits suicide over Sh1500 upkeep bill

Man commits suicide over Sh1500 upkeep bill

Officials find baby in garbage

Officials find baby in garbage

Yala, Siaya’s river of death

Yala, Siaya’s river of death

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited