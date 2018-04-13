Raila leaves for South Africa to attend Winnie Mandela funeral

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 10:30, Updated April 13th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga leaving for South Africa

NASA leader Raila Odinga and Mama Ida Odinga Friday morning left for Johannesburg, South Africa where they shall be attending the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Winnie Mandela.

Raila leaves for South Africa as debate continues about his meeting with former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. The leaders discussed the state of the Kenyan nation and stability.

Raila announced his departure to South Africa on his Facebook page.

In her twilight years, Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday 2nd April 2018 aged 81, had frequent run-ins with authority that further undermined her reputation as a fighter against the white-minority regime that ran Africa’s most advanced economy from 1948 to 1994.

During her husband’s 27-year incarceration, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned tirelessly for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, suffering years of detention, banishment and arrest by the white authorities.

